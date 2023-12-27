Ministry reviews use of fund for cinema halls

Cinema Hall. Photo: Mumit M
Cinema Hall. Photo: Mumit M

A review meeting on utilization of Taka 1000 crore special loan for revamping cinema halls business was held today (27 December).

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud presided over the meeting held at conference room of the information ministry. Secretary of the ministry Humayun Kabir Khandaker was present.

Bangladesh Bank allocated the Tk1,000 crore fund to construct new cinema halls and renovation of old halls to revamp the cine industry during post Covid-19 pandemic.

Urging the cinema hall owners to avail the low-interest credit facility the minister said there is no other commercial loan in the country with such low interest rate.

Humayun informed the meeting that about 50 hall owners have so far applied for the loan.

Joint secretary (films) of the ministry Kawsar Ahmed, Chalachithra Pradarshak Samity advisor Sudipto Kumar Das, actress Anjana, Chalachithra Pradarshak Samity leaders Amir Hamza, SM Masud Parvez, Shamsul Arefin, Tapas Das Gupta, Raihan Pramanik and Muhammad Belal, among others, were present in the meeting.

