Minister’s APS stabbed by muggers in Kawran Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 09:30 am

Representational image.Picture: Collected
Representational image.Picture: Collected

APS to the minister of Chattogram hill tracts affairs has been injured as muggers stabbed him on the hands while he was in his car at Kawran Bazar.

Sadek Hossain Chowdhury, assistant personal secretary to the Chattogram hill tracts affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, was returning to his Farmgate residence around 11pm on Thursday after completing official work at the minister's residence in Baily Road.

As the car carrying Sadek Hossain was passing the Kawran Bazar Sarc fountain, a mugger tried to snatch his phone.

When he resisted, the mugger stabbed his hands with a knife, reads a ministry press release.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Square Hospital.

