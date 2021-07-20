Militants becoming more capable: DMP Commissioner

The bombs recently seized by law enforcers are very powerful and could have caused massacres if detonated by the militants, which indicates they are becoming more capable, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said on Tuesday.

"We have reason to believe that the militants are prepared, but so are we. Police personnel working on the matter are experts. So, we do not think any untoward incident will occur during the Eid holidays," he said at a press conference held over the capitals' security during Eid-al-Adha.

At the event, organised at the DMP Media and Public Relations Division, the commissioner further said, "We are on alert, as the militants have developed the capacity to build stronger bombs.

"The culprits had bombed five check posts in the capital before I became the commissioner. But those bombs were not very powerful. They were made by people not quite familiar with the process."

That was the only reason police personnel were not grievously injured in those attacks, he added.