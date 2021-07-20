Militants becoming more capable: DMP Commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 03:48 pm

Related News

Militants becoming more capable: DMP Commissioner

“We are on alert, as the militants have developed the capacity to build stronger bombs."

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 03:48 pm
Shafiqul Islam

The bombs recently seized by law enforcers are very powerful and could have caused massacres if detonated by the militants, which indicates they are becoming more capable, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said on Tuesday.

"We have reason to believe that the militants are prepared, but so are we. Police personnel working on the matter are experts. So, we do not think any untoward incident will occur during the Eid holidays," he said at a press conference held over the capitals' security during Eid-al-Adha.

At the event, organised at the DMP Media and Public Relations Division, the commissioner further said, "We are on alert, as the militants have developed the capacity to build stronger bombs.

"The culprits had bombed five check posts in the capital before I became the commissioner. But those bombs were not very powerful. They were made by people not quite familiar with the process."

That was the only reason police personnel were not grievously injured in those attacks, he added.

Top News

Millitants / DMP Commissioner / Bomb

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

23h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners