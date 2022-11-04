Militancy under full control in Bangladesh: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Friday said that they have achieved enviable success in controlling militancy in the country and it is fully under control now.

The anti-militancy drive in Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) is underway, he told reporters after inaugurating the police sports complex in Wejkhali of Sunamganj.

"We do not want to say anything about this for tactical reasons. We'll inform you everything when the drive is over," he added.

The IGP said police follow zero tolerance policy towards militancy and terrorism. The militants were arrested as soon as they emerged.

"After the Holey Artisan tragedy, no other major militant attack was carried out in the country," he added.

He also said that work will be done to establish tourist police in Sunamganj so that tourists can visit places of their choice safely.