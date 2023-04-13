Mild, moderate heat wave likely to continue

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over the country and it may further continue, said a weather forecast issued by the Bangladesh Metrology Department on Thursday (13 April).

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may continue ", according to the weather forecast valid for the next 24 hours beginning from 9am this morning.

Even the weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, it said, adding that day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The Trough of lows lies over West Bengal and the adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 39.7 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga while the lowest temperature today was recorded 18.5 degrees Celsius at Tetulia. No rainfall was recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.

The sun sets at 6:19pm today and rises at 5:39am tomorrow in the capital.