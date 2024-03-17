Mild heat wave sweeps three districts

Mild heat wave is sweeping Chattogram, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts and it may continue, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department today (17 March).

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at one or two places over Khulna division in 24 hours commencing 9 am on Sunday," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country during the same period, it added.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country in the next three days, said the bulletin.

It predicted rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna & Barishal divisions and the regions of Noakhali & Cumilla.

Country's highest temperature was recorded at 37.1 degree Celsius in Cox's Bazar on Saturday.