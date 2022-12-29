Mild cold wave sweeps parts of country

Bangladesh

UNB
29 December, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 09:56 pm

Photo: UNB
A mild cold wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Nilphamari and Chuadanga districts and it may continue, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Besides, the Met office recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, the lowest temperature in the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during late night to morning, it said.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. 

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Meanwhile, ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to Bihar and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

UNB Chuadanga correspondent reports: Bone-chilling cold has disrupted normal life in the district.

The daily wage earners and low income people have been hit hard by cold as they could not go outside due to lack of work.

Rakibul Hasan of Chuadanga Weather Observatory office said they have recorded minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius in the district on Thursday morning and the temperature is likely to fall from tomorrow.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman Milon, a child specialist of Sadar hospital, said the number of patients in the outdoor department is rising as people with cold related diseases are thronging the hospital for treatment.

They are struggling to provide healthcare to 300-400 children every day, he said.

In Kurigram, shivering cold disrupted normal activities of people.

The met office has recorded 11.0 degrees Celsius in the district and the mercury may fall below 10 in the coming days, said Tuhin Mia, in-charge of Kurigram Razarhat Agriculture Weather Observatory Office.

