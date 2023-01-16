Mild cold wave may spread 

Bangladesh

BSS
16 January, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:05 pm

A sudden drop in temperature is hampering the public&#039;s general activities as cold wind and dense fog surround the area. Photo: TBS
A sudden drop in temperature is hampering the public's general activities as cold wind and dense fog surround the area. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) yesterday said that mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Dinajpur, Sayedpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari and Moulavibazar and it may spread.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and adjoining area, said a BMD bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky over the country.

However, night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 29.1degrees Celsius at Teknaf, while the minimum temperature yesterday was 9.1 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur.

The sun sets at 5.33pm on Monday and rises at 6.44am today in the capital.

Cold wave

