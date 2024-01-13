Mild cold wave likely to continue for few more days

File photo: UNB
File photo: UNB

Mild cold wave which is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Chuadanga and Kushtia may continue for the next several days, said the Met Office on Saturday.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning on Sunday and it may continue until tomorrow noon at places, the Met Office said. The foggy weather may continue until Tuesday morning, it said in its weather forecast until Tuesday.

Air navigation, river transport and road communication may be disrupted temporarily due to fog, it said.

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country until Sunday morning. Day temperature may rise slightly over the country tomorrow.

The Met Office, however, predicted that day temperature may fall slightly over the country tomorrow while cold day conditions are likely to prevail at places and weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country during the period of three days.

The country's maximum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar and minimum temperature was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur on Saturday.

 

Cold wave / Bangladesh Weather

