No one to talk about migrants’ sufferings

Bangladeshi migrants in Libya waiting to return home on a chartered flight of Buraq Air from Benghazi Airport on 4 May. Photo: Courtesy

There is no strong body to raise voice about the sufferings and challenges of the migrant workers, speakers told a programme Saturday.

On the other hand, the government has put more emphasis on developing skilled manpower to sustain in the competitive labour market. It has initiated a pilot project called "Life Changer" in different countries for training of the migrants to develop more skilled manpower as per the demand of the overseas labour markets.

The observation came at a programme organised on the occasion of observing 'International Migrant Day 2021' at Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in the city.

The expatriates' welfare ministry organised the programme where foreign minister AK Abdul Momen was present as the chief guest.

Earlier at a press briefing Friday, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed expressed his frustration over his failure to help end sufferings of the migrant workers as the air fare to the Middle Eastern countries shot up in recent times while the workers constantly suffer at the airport.

"Our ministry has not created any suffering for the migrant workers. I am helpless now by continuously sending letters and screaming on the issue," said Imran Ahmed.

He suggested the journalists ask the civil aviation authority and Biman Bangladesh Airlines about the mismanagement at the airport and the high price of tickets.

At the programme, special guest and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Anisul Islam Mahmud said flights to Middle Eastern routes have become costlier which is illogical. The fare should be Tk60,000, but now it is Tk1 lakh. There is no one to talk about it.

"Trade bodies like Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) talk about the challenges of the garment industry and present it to the government. But there is no such body that can raise voice for the problems of the migrant workers which is very unfortunate," he said.

Expressing his grief, Anisul Islam said still there is no PCR lab at Chattogram and Sylhet airport even after frequent request creating sufferings to the overseas passengers.

Abdul Momen however stressed on developing skilled manpower to sustain in the competitive international labour market.

He informed that Bangladeshi workers are paid low in foreign countries as they could not receive proper training. That's why the government has started a pilot project called 'Life Changer' in some countries where the number of Bangladeshi workers is high.

The minister also assured to discuss the issue of abnormal air fare of Middle Eastern flights with the Prime Minister. He expressed hope the fare would come down soon.

"We have sought Prime Minister's interference to bring down the air fares for the expatriates," Abdul Momen said.

At the programme, 57 expatriates were honoured with commercially important person (CIP) status for their contribution in the country's economy.