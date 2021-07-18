Migrant workers prioritised for vaccination through 'Ami Probashi' App

There is no doubt that, for Bangladesh, our migrant workers are one of the largest contributors to the economy, leaving their families and friends behind in their homeland to pursue a dream of economic prosperity abroad and sending back the necessary funds to keep not only their families but the economy going at full force. In fact, even during the pandemic, our migrant workers have continued to provide a much-needed boost to the economy, and their contributions in this regard have surpassed all expectations, increasing over time. However, the effects of the pandemic are beginning to show, with stagnancy in economic growth just around the corner if more workers seeking opportunities abroad are not allowed to do so, especially at a time when countries are enforcing restrictions based on vaccination status.

With this in mind, a press conference was held on July 5 to discuss the issue, attended by State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad, in addition to Director General of BMET Md Shahidul Alam. It was made clear that, without registration with BMET, it would be impossible to keep track of the number of Bangladeshis currently working overseas and, more importantly, the entire process would be made extremely simple with the help of the Ami Probashi app, through which workers can register from the comfort of their own homes.

Once registered, this is where Ami Probashi app truly showcases its functionality as a service from the government to the people. But first things first, this is how the entire thing works: The app must be downloaded from the Google Playstore or one can also visit www.amiprobashi.com and register. Registration must be done by using one's mobile number after which one's passport must be scanned after following the instructions. BMET registration can be done immediately, as soon as the message to confirm the mobile number arrives but the user must wait for the passport verification process, which can take up to 72 hours to complete.

This will pave the way for priority vaccination registration for migrant workers in the Surokkha app or website, providing migrant workers the opportunity to be vaccinated, all in one go, once again, sitting right at home. If BMET registration has already been completed and the passport verification process has gone through, information regarding the relevant vaccination center and date will be sent to the user. All that is left now is to go to the vaccination center on the date specified with the appropriate documents.

One thing worth stating and clarifying is that, while the Ami Probashi app allows the user to be prioritized as a migrant worker in the government's vaccination program, it does not allow the user to directly register for the vaccination program. In addition, the Passport Databank has a daily limit to how many users it can verify but that is a process that will surely improve with time as more and more people become involved in the seamless process of the app and its various functions and services.

In this way, the Ami Probashi app provides avenues for workers to ensure their own safety and, at the same time, make sure that they have the necessary vaccination papers to find work abroad. The Ami Probashi app and the convenience it provides to workers showcases the fact that the government understands, above all else, that prioritizing the people and their needs automatically paves the way for economic prosperity in the future.

Is it any surprise then that, over the last 13 days, more than 70,000 people have registered via the Ami Probashi app? But, perhaps more impressively, within the span of 10 days, more than 52,000 workers successfully registered to get vaccinated, both highlighting the user-friendliness of the app, its efficiency, and its overall success as the epitome of Digital Bangladesh, using simple technology to make life better for the people of this country.

The app will also provide the opportunity, on top of seeking employment, to register with BMET, in addition to crucial information regarding agents, passport registration, medical certification, etc., all of which are needed to ensure that a candidate is prepared to take the final step abroad for employment.

To get a clearer picture, here's how the app provides essential services with utmost migrant workers:

How to register: Download the app from the Google Play Store and complete registration through your phone number and the OTP (one-time password) that you receive. Once inside the app (www.amiprobashi.com), start the registration process by reading the instructions and following the steps, filling out the BMET and passport verification forms. Once confirmed, make the payment and wait for your BMET number. Passport verification: By scanning your passport carefully, making sure to include the passport number, upload the image into the app which will automatically verify the document from the passport databank, which will take around 72 hours. BMET registration payment gateway: There in an in-app payment process that will notify the user that payment has been received. This is the first time that an in-app payment gateway has been incorporated in Bangladesh. Job search and postings: The app also allows people to find government approved agents and appropriate jobs, essentially meaning that this is one single app for every stakeholder within the expatriate workers' migration process, increasing efficiency and efficacy. In-app communication: The app provides a feature that allows users to communicate directly, through the app, with recruiting agencies and employers, among others, which can be used to learn additional information regarding the entire process as a whole and the people the user will be interacting with. Essential information: Through the app, those interested and already involved in the process will be able to find out essential information regarding the process, from where and how to register for BMET to how to go about getting the appropriate medical certificates necessary for expat work. Help center: The app also has a portal through which users can use to call or use the in-app messaging service to communicate in order to answer any query or inquire with regards to any problems and/or issues they might have.

Bangla Trac Managing Director Tarique Ekramul Haque, one of the proponents behind the app and one of the major contributor to its success, puts it very succinctly: "Ami Probashi is an extremely useful digital and website platform which will allow enthusiastic Bangladeshis to find work abroad by providing a one-stop portal catering to all of their needs, from information to registration to verification to vaccination and, eventually, recruitment."

Ami Probashi app was launched on May 8 by the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment to make overseas employment related services easier and digitalized. It was inaugurated by Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed. Bangla Track Group is providing technical support for this app. The non-governmental organization BRAC has been involved in reaching out to the general public.

The app can be found on the Google Playstore and downloaded at: www.amiprobashi.com/a