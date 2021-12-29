Manpower exporters call for policy support against ‘syndicate’

Migration

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 07:52 pm

Related News

Manpower exporters call for policy support against ‘syndicate’

They alleged the so-called syndicate is behind the rise in plane ticket prices to the Middle East and now wants to control the process of sending workers to Malaysia

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 07:52 pm
Representational Image Collected
Representational Image Collected

Manpower exporters on Wednesday called for government policy support against a 'syndicate' that wants to control the sector.

They alleged the so-called syndicate is behind the rise in plane ticket prices—from an average of Tk50,000 to more than Tk1,00,000— from Bangladesh to the Middle East. 

The allegations came at the first meeting of the FBCCI's (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries) Standing Committee on Manpower and Skill Development on Wednesday, reads a press statement.

According to speakers at the meeting, the alleged group now wants to control the process of sending workers to Malaysia as that country recently agreed to reopen their doors once again for Bangladeshi workers after a three-year halt. 

"In the past, the entire process of sending manpower to Malaysia was in the hands of only 10 companies. Their corruption and irregularities made the Malaysian government stop taking workers from Bangladesh at one stage," said Mohammed Faruque, chairman of FBCCI's standing committee on manpower.

"Now the same clique is manoeuvring to send migrant workers to the country through 25 companies," he alleged.

Citing the examples of Nepal, India, and Pakistan, speakers at the meeting said all these countries are exporting manpower to Malaysia through more than 1,500 recruiting agents.

Therefore, there is no reason to limit the number of agents in Bangladesh, they said.

The manpower exporters demanded the inclusion of a nominated member of the FBCCI in the meeting of the Malaysia-Bangladesh Joint Working Committee to break up the syndicate in this sector.

They also discussed amendments to the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, and raising the incentive rate on remittances from 2% to 3%.

The FBCCI's Standing Committee on Manpower and Skill Development has decided to inform the concerned ministries and the Prime Minister's Office, about the existing problems in the manpower export sector through the FBCCI.

Meanwhile, FBCCI Vice-President and Director-in-charge of the Manpower Standing Committee, Md Habib Ullah Dawn, recommended bringing the manpower sector within the purview of government incentives to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the manpower sector is contributing 12% to the country's GDP.

FBCCI Director Amzad Hussain and Secretary-General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the meeting among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

Manpower export / syndicate / FBCCI / Policy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

7h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

10h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

12h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

6h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

6h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

1d | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec