Malaysia set to accept online application for recruiting foreign workers

Migration

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 03:45 pm

Malaysia set to accept online application for recruiting foreign workers

Malaysia has decided to open the online application for the recruitment of foreign workers in the plantation sector with special exemption from 28 January, according to Malaysian Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

Besides, the application for other sectors, including the plantation sector, without special exemption will open from 15 February, reports Bernama.

Applications will be accepted through the official government website www.fwcms.com.my

The government had granted special approval to bring in 32,000 foreign workers through special exemption last September to ease the labour shortage in the plantation sector.

At the Cabinet meeting last December, it was agreed that foreign worker recruitment will be opened to all sectors other than the plantation sector. Permitted sectors are agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining and quarrying, construction and domestic helpers.

Meanwhile, Saravanan reminded employers to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Admission of Foreign Workers set by the government.

He said the SOP covered four phases, namely pre-release, on arrival, after arrival (quarantine) and post-quarantine.

"All foreign workers are required to undergo quarantine for seven days during which they will be screened for Covid-19 twice and the cost to be borne by the employer," he added.

He said currently all quarantine centres, as well as hotels for quarantine purposes, were in the Klang Valley and that they could accommodate 10,000 people at a time.

In this regard, he said, the ministry welcomed parties keen to offer facilities for use as quarantine centres. 

