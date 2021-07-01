Malaysia extends regularisation deadline for undocumented workers  

The Malaysian government has extended the duration of its Labour Recalibration Programme as thousands of migrant workers could not take advantage of the opportunity amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the official portal of the Malaysian Immigration Department, the deadline for Labour Recalibration Programme has been extended till 31 December. Earlier, the programme was scheduled to end on 30 June of the running year after its commencement in November 2020.

A Bangladeshi journalist based in Malaysia named Ahmadul Kobir told The Business Standard that the extension has been confirmed by concerned people of the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia.

As a result, more than two lakh undocumented Bangladeshis who missed the previous deadline are expected to legalise their immigration status under the program, which regularises illegal immigrants in the country as foreign workers who could be employed by eligible employers.

Recalibration Plan?

Last November, the Malaysian government announced the Labour Recalibration Plan to allow employers in the construction, manufacturing, plantation and agriculture sectors to legally employ undocumented foreign workers.

Later in April this year, a new category of employers were allowed to participate in the initiative to prevent critical sectors from suffering losses due to a lack of workers.

It was extended to employers in the sub-sectors of the service industry (such as restaurants), cargo, wholesale and retail, and cleaning services. An employer has to apply to the Labour Department for hiring such foreign workers, and no third parties will be involved in the process.

Under the labour recalibration programme, 5,151 employers in Malaysia have so far sent the names and details of 110,817 illegal workers to the government, reports Malaysian online news portal The Star on 12 June.

Ahmadul Kobir told TBS over the phone that employers in Malaysia have documented the names of around 1.5 lakh illegal workers of various countries to date and around 14% of them are Bangladeshis.

The programme mainly covers undocumented workers from 15 countries including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Cambodia and Thailand.

Many Bangladeshi workers have become undocumented in Malaysia after going to the country through legal process. Some stayed there illegally after entering as a student or a tourist. There are also media reports of Bangladeshis illegally entering Malaysia on boats or by crossing borders.

Repatriation Recalibration Plan

Alongside the Labour Recalibration Plan, the Malaysian government had also announced the Repatriation Recalibration Plan under the same deadline, which allows undocumented immigrants to voluntarily return to their homeland.

So far, 97,892 illegal immigrants from 15 countries including Bangladesh had signed up for the repatriation programme till mid-June, media reports say. Of them, 80,284 illegal immigrants returned home so far, while the rest are waiting to leave Malaysia.

However, the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia could not confirm how many Bangladeshi irregular migrants have registered to return home under this programme.

"The Immigration Department expects more illegal immigrants to leave the country if the repatriation recalibration programme is extended until the year-end, with close to 100,000 foreigners having been sent home already," reports The Star.

Malaysia's Immigration Department Director General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud recently said the extension of this programme is necessary as the department needed more time to process existing applications.

He told The Star that the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown had somewhat affected the smooth running of the programme.

With an extension, Malaysia expects more undocumented migrants to take up the offer to go back. It also hopes that employers will take up the extra time given to register their foreign workers in order to give them proper documentation, he said.

Malaysia is home to around 8 lakh Bangladeshis, according to an unofficial estimate. The labour market remains closed for Bangladeshi workers since 2018.

