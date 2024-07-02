Joint task force to protect future Saudi expat workers from fraud: Foreign minister

The foreign minister urged expatriates to comply with local laws, remain vigilant, and counter anti-national propaganda. Photo: UNB

A joint task force between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will work to protect Bangladeshi workers heading to Saudi Arabia from falling victim to fraud, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said yesterday (1 July).

"There has been a fruitful discussion with the Saudi foreign minister regarding the formation of a joint task force to bring more transparency in manpower export from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia and to prevent the harassment of workers by vested quarters," said Dr. Mahmud during a view exchange meeting with Saudi expatriates at the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh.

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment, Salman F Rahman, spoke as a special guest at the meeting, which was moderated by the Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Md Javed Patwari.

Additional Foreign Secretary Dr Md Nazrul Islam also addressed the meeting, where expatriates from various professional backgrounds, including academicians, doctors, and businessmen, presented their statements and questions.

Foreign ministry officials and representatives from the Bangladesh embassy were also in attendance.

In his speech, Foreign Minister Mahmud highlighted the country's development activities under the Awami League government, stating, "The whole world has been praising the incredible development and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Stressing the importance of expatriates' contributions to the national economy, Hasan Mahmud outlined incentives for expatriates to send remittances, maintain accounts in foreign currency through online offshore banking management, access universal pension facilities, and receive loans via Probashi Kallyan Bank.

Besides, he urged expatriates to comply with local laws, remain vigilant, and counter anti-national propaganda.

The minister called for improvements in consular services in the kingdom.

At this time, he assured the resolution of expatriates' demands, including the recruitment of more skilled Bangladeshi professionals in Saudi Arabia, facilitation of Iqama (residence permit) renewals, cultural exchange, direct flights from Chattogram to Riyadh, wage earner's bonds, health insurance for expatriates, arrangements for repatriating deceased expatriates, legal assistance, passport renewals through the embassy, NID card information corrections, and family visa renewals.

Salman F Rahman, in his address, discussed various investment possibilities, including offshore banking for expatriate Bangladeshis.

He also urged expatriates in Saudi Arabia to raise public awareness to prevent fraud against Bangladeshis aspiring to work in Saudi Arabia.