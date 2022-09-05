Hotline launched for migrant workers' assistance

Wage Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB) under the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment on Monday (5 September) launched a hotline number to facilitate foreign employment and loan assistance for migrant workers.

The toll-free hotline number +16135 named "Probash Bandhu Call Centre" is ready to serve 24/7 from today onwards, reads a press release.

Information services and necessary assistance can also be accessed from this call centre regarding any issues faced by expatriate workers and their families.

Besides, the service can be availed from abroad by calling +8809610102030.

