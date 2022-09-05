Expat’s body lies in Saudi hospital morgue for four months 

Migration

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 10:18 pm

Family of an expatriate, who was allegedly killed in a goat farm at Al Harmoliah near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, has not yet received the body even after four months of his death.

On 1 May, the Saudi police recovered the blood stained body of Abdur Rahman who hailed from Uttar Char Lawrence village of Lakshmipur's Kamalnagar upazila.

Md Yusuf, bother-in-law of the deceased Rahman said on Monday that they had contacted the Saudi embassy to bring the body to Bangladesh and failed to know the reason behind his death.

He later reached out to the Saudi police, who have told him that they had already sent his death report to the Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia. 

The body of Rahman is still lying at the morgue of a Saudi hospital, Yusuf added. 

Rahman's parents have sought the support from the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the government to bring their son's body home and demanded punishment of his killers. 

On 10 May, Rahman's his father Md Hanif appealed to the Saudi government seeking justice and compensation through the Lakshmipur deputy commissioner (DC).  

On 14 May, Hanif received an acknowledgement of receiving his application from the DC office. Since then no one from the administration has reached out to the aggrieved family.

Rahman's mother Lucky Begum said that they sent Rahman to Saudi Arabia in 2019 due to financial crises through a relative by taking loan from an NGO. The job was very difficult for him as he had to work in a desert for camel herding. He had no holiday even during the Covid-19 pandemic and was often tortured physically. He spent two years there in a difficult situation after which he fled from that place and joined the present job also ending up in another desert. 

"Rahman often got into some kind of brawl with his Sudanese colleagues at the new workplace," she added. 

Komolnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamruzzaman said that the family members of Rahman applied to him to bring the body and know the reasons of his death. He informed the issue to the DC. 

Meanwhile, Rahman's family lodged complaints on Sunday against a middleman on Monday, the UNO said, adding, "He has asked the police to take action after investigation." 

Saudi Arabia / expatriate

