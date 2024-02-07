Dhaka seeks lower migration costs, safer workplace for workers in Saudi 

State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan pictured after a meeting at the expatriates’ welfare ministry on 7 February 2024. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh government, in a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador in Dhaka on Wednesday (7 February), urged the Middle Eastern country for smoother migration processes, reduced costs, and enhanced workplace safety for its citizens working there.

State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, held discussions with Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan at the expatriates' welfare ministry, focusing on employing more Bangladeshi workers and ensuring their well-being in Saudi Arabia.

"The discussion centred on employing more Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia at the shortest possible time and lower immigration costs, while also preventing unfair intervention by brokers," reads an Expat Ministry press release.

Saudi Arabia is the largest destination for Bangladeshi workers, employing around 3 million Bangladeshis, according to an unofficial estimate.

Concerns have been raised about job losses and undocumented worker status among Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia.

More than 80% of such allegations were from Saudi Arabia, according to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).

Besides, becoming undocumented has become a big issue in the country as getting a work permit (iqama) becomes more complicated.

During the meeting, State Minister Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said, "The government has taken various initiatives to ensure smoother labour migration. Providing training in various trades through 104 technical training centres to equip workers with the skills demanded in the international labour market."

At that time, Saudi Ambassador Essa Yusuf Essa Alduhailan said, "Bangladesh is a brotherly Muslim-majority country. Friendly relations exist between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia."

Lauding the Bangladeshi workers, the Saudi envoy said the workers would hopefully be able to move to Saudi Arabia without any hassles and get their due salaries and benefits.