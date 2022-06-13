BMET asks workers looking for work in Malaysia to register

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 10:38 am

BMET asks workers looking for work in Malaysia to register

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 10:38 am
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) has asked people looking to work as migrant workers in Malaysia to register themselves with the bureau.

The registration can be done at the District Employment and Manpower Offices (DEMO) or selected Technical Training Centers (TTC), said a notification issued by BMET. 

More information regarding the process can be found at bmet.gov.bd.

A candidate must be between the ages of 18-45 years old to be eligible for registering. The registration fee is Tk200 per person. Interested workers can register using the Ami Probashi app as well, in that case, Tk100 service charge extra would be applicable as app fee. 

The registration will be valid for 2 years

Candidates must bring their passport, passport-sized photograph and any skill certificate they have when registering. 

