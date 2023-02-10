'Bali Process' should focus on root causes behind irregular migration: Momen

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen today said the "Bali Process" should focus more to address the root causes of irregular migration instead of being a painkiller for temporary relief.

The foreign minister made the remark at the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Bali Process on human trafficking and related transnational crime in Adelaide, Australia .

At the conference co-Chaired by Australia and Indonesia, the foreign minister underscored that war and violence, protracted conflicts, growing inequality among people, absence of regular migration process and large-scale climate induced displacements and consequent humanitarian crises pose greater challenges to the global policy makers of the world as these contribute to the increasing trends of irregular movement of people around the globe.

So, for the Bali Process to be effective he stressed the need to address the root causes for preventing irregular movement of people.

Referring to the Rohingya issue risking regional peace and security, he urged all the countries to actively engage with Myanmar for an early and sustainable repatriation of the Rohinagys to their homeland, Myanmar.

Foreign Minister Momen held bilateral meetings with his Australian counterpart Senator Penny Wong and the Home Affairs Minister of Australia Claire O'Neil at the sideline of the Ministerial.

He sought Australian support to keep up the international pressure on Myanmar for repatriation of Rohingyas.

He expressed that Australia should consider intake of Rohingyas under its refugee visa besides providing humanitarian assistance.

Minister Momen also met with his Indonesian counterpart at the margin of the Conference and sought support of Indonesia to engage ASEAN on the Rohingya issue and step up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation.

Yesterday, Minister Momen met with the Bangladesh community in Adelaide and exchanged views with them.