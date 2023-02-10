'Bali Process' should focus on root causes behind irregular migration: Momen

Migration

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 09:12 pm

Related News

'Bali Process' should focus on root causes behind irregular migration: Momen

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 09:12 pm
&#039;Bali Process&#039; should focus on root causes behind irregular migration: Momen

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen today said the "Bali Process" should focus more to address the root causes of irregular migration instead of being a painkiller for temporary relief.

The foreign minister made the remark at the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Bali Process on human trafficking and related transnational crime in Adelaide, Australia .

At the conference co-Chaired by Australia and Indonesia, the foreign minister underscored that war and violence, protracted conflicts, growing inequality among people, absence of regular migration process and large-scale climate induced displacements and consequent humanitarian crises pose greater challenges to the global policy makers of the world as these contribute to the increasing trends of irregular movement of people around the globe. 

So, for the Bali Process to be effective he stressed the need to address the root causes for preventing irregular movement of people. 

Referring to the Rohingya issue risking regional peace and security, he urged all the countries to actively engage with Myanmar for an early and sustainable repatriation of the Rohinagys to their homeland, Myanmar. 

Foreign Minister Momen held bilateral meetings with his Australian counterpart Senator Penny Wong and the Home Affairs Minister of Australia Claire O'Neil at the sideline of the Ministerial. 

He sought Australian support to keep up the international pressure on Myanmar for repatriation of Rohingyas. 

He expressed that Australia should consider intake of Rohingyas under its refugee visa besides providing humanitarian assistance.

Minister Momen also met with his Indonesian counterpart at the margin of the Conference and sought support of Indonesia to engage ASEAN on the Rohingya issue and step up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation.

Yesterday, Minister Momen met with the Bangladesh community in Adelaide and exchanged views with them.

Bangladesh / Top News

migration / Bali Process / AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Celebrating hope and unity: A look inside the Brac Hope festival

4h | Events
The author during his days as a teacher. Photo: Syed Badrul Ahsan

Being young . . . and teaching the young

9h | Panorama
With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

13h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday