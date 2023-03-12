5-yr insurance for expatriate workers made mandatory

TBS Illustration

The government has introduced a five-year compulsory insurance for expatriate workers with a view to benefit the offshore workers economically.

To this end, the Wage Earners' Welfare Board signed a contract with Jiban Bima Corporation at the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment on Sunday (12 March).

Under the agreement, benefits of the previously availed vocational insurance has been increased to Tk10 lakh from Tk2 lakh with an extension in tenure by three to five years, said Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed.

The benefits of this insurance will be increased gradually, he added.

In addition to the compulsory insurance, initiatives will be taken to launch other insurances with more benefits for the welfare of expatriate workers, the minister said.