5-yr insurance for expatriate workers made mandatory

Migration

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 07:36 pm

Related News

5-yr insurance for expatriate workers made mandatory

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 07:36 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

The government has introduced a five-year compulsory insurance for expatriate workers with a view to benefit the offshore workers economically.

To this end, the Wage Earners' Welfare Board signed a contract with Jiban Bima Corporation at the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment on Sunday (12 March).

Under the agreement, benefits of the previously availed vocational insurance has been increased to Tk10 lakh from Tk2 lakh with an extension in tenure by three to five years, said Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed.

The benefits of this insurance will be increased gradually, he added.

In addition to the compulsory insurance, initiatives will be taken to launch other insurances with more benefits for the welfare of expatriate workers, the minister said.

Top News

insurance / Expat / Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

8h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

9h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

9h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

55m | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

2h | TBS Stories
How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

3h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 