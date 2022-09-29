16 journalists get Brac Migration Media Award 

Sixteen journalists were awarded the Brac Migration Media Award on Thursday at Brac Centre in the capital.

Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed was the chief guest at the ceremony and distributed the prizes to the winners, reads a press release.

Rajib Ahmed of the Daily Samakal secured first place in the national section of the newspaper. Mansura Hossain of the Daily Prothom Alo came second, and Arafat Ara of the Financial Express and Md Shahriar Hasan of Ajker Patrika (currently working at Dainik Bangla) jointly came third.

Faruk Munir of Dainik Chattogram wont the first prize in regional newspaper category. Shariful Islam of Ekushey Patrika came second and Md Emdad Ullah of Weekly Chauddagram came third.

Sabina Yasmin of DBC Television (currently working at Independent Television) bagged the first prize in the television category. Marzia Momo of Somoy Television came second, and Masuda Khatun of News24 TV came third.

Morshed Hasib Hasan of Channel 24was awarded in television programme category.

The sole winner in the radio category was Md Mostafizur Rahman of Bangladesh Betar.

Md Jahangir Alam of Jagonews24 online won first prize in the online newspaper category. The second winner was Md Mohiuddin of Prothom Alo Online. Jesmin Aktar of Dainik Bangla and freelancer Rakib Hasan jointly won the third prize.