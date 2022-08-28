Michelle Bachelet’s report is ‘well-understood’: Law minister

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:48 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the recent UN report citing no human rights violations in Bangladesh is "well understood".

"UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet visited Rohingya camps this month and met with representatives of human rights organisations and civil societies. She made the report after observing everything. So, what she said is well-understood," the minister told reporters after a seminar in the capital.

The Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organised the seminar, "Bangabandhu's Vision: Relevance in the Context of 21 Century", at the BIISS auditorium on Sunday.

The report also reflects that the government of Sheikh Hasina is running the country believing in democracy and equity, added Anisul Huq.

"When I met Michelle Bachelet in March this year in Geneva, she expressed interest in visiting Bangladesh and the Rohingya camps. I invited her to visit Bangladesh," he added.

In his speech as chief guest at the seminar, the law minister said Bangladesh was freed from Pakistani tyranny and injustice as a result of Bangabandhu's determination, vision, and courage, which is still guiding the country in the right direction.

BIISS Director General, Major General Mohammad Maksudur Rahman, gave his welcome address at the event under the chairmanship of Professor Delwar Hossain, Department of International Relations of Dhaka University.

High-ranking officials of various ministries and organisations, representatives of foreign embassies, former diplomats, senior military officers, academia, teachers, students, researchers, representatives of international organisations, and media personalities of various public and private universities, participated in the seminar.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet / Law Minister Anisul Huq

