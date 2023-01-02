Metro ticket machines glitch as users keep inserting torn, non-readable banknotes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Metro ticket machines glitch as users keep inserting torn, non-readable banknotes

Metro Rail is witnessing low passenger turnout since Sunday

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 10:33 pm
Metro ticket machines glitch as users keep inserting torn, non-readable banknotes

The ticket vending machines at metro rail stations have continued to suffer glitches as users keep inserting damaged banknotes or Tk500 and Tk1,000 notes in the machines, which are not programmed to accept those notes.

People have been notified not to insert old or Tk500-1,000 banknotes in the machines.

On Monday morning, three ticket vending machines at the Agargaon station started acting up, causing suffering to the enthusiastic passengers who queued up in front of the station in the foggy winter morning.

When contacted, MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, told The Business Standard, "Some people inserted old banknotes and notes of Tk500-1000 into the vending machines at Agargaon, causing them to shut down several times Monday. Every time our technical team fixed the issue within minutes and recovered the unaccepted banknotes."

There are three automated ticket machines at the Agargaon station for passengers to collect travel passes using a digital system, alongside three other general ticket counters.

Reportedly, one of the automated machines broke down around 8:50am Monday morning, followed by the other two machines.

A metro rail technician team was seen working to fix the issues but the machines malfunctioned repeatedly. The machines' monitors either went all dark or showed error messages.

In response to another question, MAN Siddique said there have been many banknotes issued in our country in the last 50 years. "The machine has a capacity. Not all banknotes can be inserted into the machines. We have programmed them to recognise notes released in the last five-year period," he said.

"The machines will not accept Tk500 or Tk1,000 banknotes because if everyone inserts such big notes for a fare of Tk60, then it will not be possible to provide change for so much money," MAN Siddique said.

Meanwhile, the Metro Rail has been witnessing low passenger turnout since Sunday. On Sunday, 6,528 single tickets were sold, compared to 9,289 tickets on Saturday.

In addition, some 1,038 MRT passes were sold on Sunday compared to 1,348 MRT passes on the previous day.

Top News

Metro Rail / ticket / glitch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

11h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

13h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

12h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

1h | TBS SPORTS
How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Hindi films coming in 2023

Hindi films coming in 2023

3h | TBS Entertainment
Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037