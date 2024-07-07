Metro service resumed after half an hour of disruption

The interruption occurred around 2:27pm when a power outage affected the overhead lines supplying electricity to the metro system

Dhaka Metro Rail. File Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dhaka Metro Rail. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's metro rail service experienced a disruption on Sunday (7 July) at noon following a power failure, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The interruption occurred around 2:27pm when a power outage affected the overhead lines supplying electricity to the metro system.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) addressed the issue on its official Facebook page.

One passenger, Oni Ahmed, shared his experience in the "MetroRail Passengers Community - DHAKA" Facebook group. 

He wrote, "I was travelling from Uttara Center to Motijheel at 2:27pm when suddenly, due to a power outage, the metro stopped and we got stuck between two stations! We were stuck there for exactly half an hour, and the metro finally resumed at around 3pm. My question is, shouldn't the metro move to the nearest station in an emergency situation within a short period? Being stuck indefinitely in the middle is very alarming and uncomfortable!"

Another commuter, Apu Devnath wrote in the Traffic alert group, "Metro is off due to low power, stuck inside for 20 minutes."

Around 3pm, the power supply was restored, and metro services resumed. 

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd confirmed the resumption of services in a follow-up Facebook post.

Metro Rail / disruption / power

