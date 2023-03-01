Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 09:35 am

This is the fifth station of the metro rail currently in operation.

This is the fifth station of the metro rail currently in operation.

File photo
File photo

The Mirpur-10 station of the country's first-ever metro rail service was opened to commuters on Wednesday (1 March).

The station doors were opened for commuters from 8:30am. This is the fifth station of the metro rail currently in operation.

According to project officials, the rest of the stations will be opened in phases within the next month.

Currently, metro trains are being operated from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

The Uttara to Agargaon segment of the nation's first metro rail was made accessible to the general public on 29 December 2022.

On 25 January, the authorities opened Mirpur's Pallabi Station, nearly one month after the inauguration of the metro rail service in Dhaka.

Commuters are using Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara, and Agargaon to Pallabi routes.

The government has fixed Tk30 as the fare for Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara and Agargaon to Pallabi.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the rail operation to Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and Kamalapur by 2025.

By December 2024, the metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur route with 24 trains.

Metro Rail / Mirpur / station

