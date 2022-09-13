‘Metro rail fare already subsidised’

13 September, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 01:14 pm

Picture: TBS/SAP
Picture: TBS/SAP

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam has said that the metro rail fare has been fixed with subsidy.

"It will not be possible to even realise the maintenance costs from the fares alone", the state minister told reporters following an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting on Tuesday (13 September).

He also said that he thinks the fare is not too high compared to the quality service people will be getting from metro rail. 

The metro rail will be air-conditioned and it will also run timely, he added.

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

On 6 September, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced that a city commuter will be able to enjoy the comfort of travelling from Uttara to Agargaon by metro rail at a cost of Tk60 for the 11km distance.

The country's maiden metro rail service in the capital – which is set to be inaugurated in December - will charge a passenger Tk5 per kilometre. The minimum fare will be Tk20.

While inaugurating an exhibition centre at the Uttara metro rail depot, the minister said the metro rail fare from Uttara to Motijheel has been fixed at Tk100.

However, war-wounded freedom fighters will be able to ride the metro for free, while there will be special discounts for the differently-abled. 

