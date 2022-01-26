Metro rail: Entire 20.1km viaduct becomes visible Thursday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

Metro rail: Entire 20.1km viaduct becomes visible Thursday

Once operational, the metro rail will be able to transport 60,000 people per hour and reduce travel time from Uttara to Motijheel from about two hours to only 40 minutes

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 10:13 pm
Picture: TBS/SAP
Picture: TBS/SAP

The entire 20.1-kilometre viaduct of the country's first metro rail project is set to become visible on Thursday with the installation of a segment of its last span near the National Press Club, the top official of the project implementing agency has said.

"We are going to complete the construction of viaduct-structure tomorrow [Thursday] morning," MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, told The Business Standard last night.

Expressing joy over the breakthrough, he said this would be a milestone in launching the long-cherished metro rail in the capital. "We are working hard to implement the project fast."

There would not be any in-person programme regarding the viaduct installation completion today due to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation. Instead, a virtual press briefing is scheduled to be held in the afternoon, after the installation.

The rail line titled "Mass Rapid Transit Line 6" is being constructed from Uttara Sector-3 to Motijheel. The viaduct of the Uttara to Agargaon section was completed in February 2021 and commercial operation of the section is scheduled to start in December this year.

The full rail line is supposed to be operational by the next year, as per the Dhaka Mass Transit's announcement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed to expand the rail line to Kamalapur, which will increase the length of the line by 0.6 km.

Once operational, the metro rail will be able to transport 60,000 people per hour and reduce travel time from Uttara to Motijheel from about two hours to only 40 minutes.

The completion of the MRT line is believed to raise GDP growth by 1%. At the same time, a huge amount of people will be employed.

The metro rail will reduce traffic congestion as well as environmental damage in Dhaka.

Top News

Metro Rail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

9h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

9h | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

11h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

6h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

7h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork