Met office forecasts rain in parts of country

Bangladesh

BSS
24 July, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 12:47 pm

Related News

Met office forecasts rain in parts of country

BSS
24 July, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 12:47 pm
Two commuters’ ride on a rickshaw deterred by sudden drizzle. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Two commuters’ ride on a rickshaw deterred by sudden drizzle. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in some parts of the country, said a met release valid for 24 hours commencing at 9am today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over the country, it said.

The mild heat wave that has been sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Sylhet may abate from some places.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi and the minimum temperature today was 24.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 6.46 pm today and rises at 5.24 am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

Met office / Rain forecast / Rains / rain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

3h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

20h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

15h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

17h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

19h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online