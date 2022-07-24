Met office forecasts rain in parts of country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in some parts of the country, said a met release valid for 24 hours commencing at 9am today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over the country, it said.

The mild heat wave that has been sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Sylhet may abate from some places.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi and the minimum temperature today was 24.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 6.46 pm today and rises at 5.24 am tomorrow in the capital.