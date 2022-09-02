Members of third gender community will get priority in OMS programme: Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that members of the third gender community will get priority in the OMS programme.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of the third anniversary celebration of third gender cultural organization Kannada at the Enam Medical College and Hospital auditorium in Savar on Friday (2 September) evening.

The food minister said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that no one will remain homeless. For that purpose, the government is giving houses to the homeless under the shelter project.

Members of the third gender are also getting houses. To empower them socially, projects have been undertaken to improve the quality of life through the Ministry of Social Welfare.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government recognises the third gender people.

In 2019, they [third gender people] gained the right to vote with a distinct gender identity. Currently they are accepting passports in their own identity.