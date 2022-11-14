Meghna Group adding 4 vessels to its fleet

Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
14 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 12:19 pm

Meghna Victory, the largest privately-owned bulk carrier, has a carrying capacity of 66,000 tonnes  

Infographic: TBS
Four new ships of the Meghna Group are joining the fleet of Bangladeshi-flagged seagoing vessels. 

The bulk carrier ship Meghna Victory, first of the four, will take to the seas with goods on 18 or 20 November, taking the total number of Bangladesh-flagged vessels to 91, said Md Abu Taher, chief engineer of Mercantile Shipping, a concern of Meghna Group.

Meghna Group invested $35 million in Meghna Victory, which is now the largest privately-owned bulk carrier with a capacity of 66,000 tonnes.

Md Abu Taher said preparation for the newly-built bulk carrier ship to start operation is at the final stage.

"Three more ships: Meghna Prestige, Meghna Hope and Meghna Progress, which are being made in China, will gradually join the fleet of Meghna Group," he said, adding the expected dates are January, March and May of 2023.

Meghna Group invested a total of $105 million for the four ships, which will create employment for 100 Bangladeshi sailors.

The four new vessels will take Meghna Group's total number of ships to 22 at an investment of $550 million, making the group the owner of the second largest fleet in the country after KSRM, which owns 23 vessels. 

Meghna Group Chairman Mostafa Kamal told The Business Standard, "These four new ships will carry the flag of Bangladesh in various ports around the world. It is undoubtedly a milestone for our country. Besides, they will earn foreign currency by transporting goods which is positive for the country's economy."

He also said the sailors will be paid in the same category as foreign seamen. 

"In addition, 50 people will be employed for each of the vessels on the shore," he added. 

Meghna Group has been involved in operating ships on international sea routes since 2010. Of the total capacity of the ships, 60% is used for the company's own goods and 40% for others. 

Mercantile Marine Office Principal Officer Captain Md Giashuddin Ahmed told TBS that in the last three years, the highest number of ships have been added to the domestic fleet.

"The Mercantile Marine Office is working to fully implement the Bangladesh Flag Vessels (Protection) Ordinance to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in this sector," he said.  

He called on private companies to invest in the shipping sector, pointing out that currently approximately 20% of Bangladesh's import and export goods are transported by domestically-owned ships.

At one time the number of Bangladeshi flagged sea going ships was 72 which dropped to 35 in 2012.

It then took six years for another vessel to be added to the fleet.  

