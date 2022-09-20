Meeting on finalising Bay Terminal master plan Wednesday

A discussion meeting with stakeholders on the draft master plan of Bay Terminal at the Chattogram port will be held Wednesday (21 September).

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan told TBS that the tender process for the project will start after finalising the master plan following the meeting on Wednesday, which is a great success for the Bay Terminal project.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan will preside over the meeting, held at the Shahid Md Fazlur Rahman Munshi Auditorium at the port, on the plan prepared by consulting firm Kunhwa DY JV.

Three terminals will be constructed under the Bay Terminal project. One of these will be built with the funding of Chattogram port. The remaining two will be constructed on a public-private partnership (PPP) and G2G basis.

Among the three terminals, a multipurpose terminal will be built with the financing of Chattogram port. The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) signed an agreement with Korean company Kunhwa DY JV on 31 May this year to prepare detailed drawings for the construction of this terminal. As part of the agreement, the company submitted a draft master plan on 14 August.

According to sources at the port, the Korean company will prepare the detailed drawings of the terminal, tender documents and supervise the construction work. The company, along with the port authority, will finalise the detailed design in the first phase. They will also supervise the construction work in the next two and a half years. The CPA will spend Tk126.49 crore for these works.

The CPA said it will be possible to dock ships at the new Bay Terminal by 2025 – the deadline for completing the project.

The port authority has also appointed consulting firm Ernst and Young as transaction advisor for the two terminals that are being built with foreign investment. It is working with DP World and PSA Singapore to prepare a business model for operating the terminals.

Currently, ships over 9.5 metres in depth and 190 metres in length cannot enter Chattogram Port. The new Bay Terminal will be able to accommodate ships up to 12 metres deep and 260 metres long. There will be no need to depend on high tide to berth the ships.