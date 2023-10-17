Media is unique in its ability to develop a country, its culture: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud emphasised the pivotal role of media in nation-building, societal development, and inspiring people to dream.

He stated that media can play an indispensable role in shedding light on issues that are often overlooked by the mainstream.

The information minister was speaking at an event last night held at the Officers' Club in Dhaka's Bailey Road to celebrate the first anniversary of the daily Kalbela.

Addressing the audience, the minister expressed his appreciation, saying, "I congratulate daily Kalbela for gaining widespread readership within a very short period, within just a few months of its publication."

He praised the newspaper for embracing the spirit of the Liberation War and working as a mirror of society.

During his speech, the information minister also recalled the importance of the media's responsibility.

He highlighted the need to compete in the presentation of news while refraining from disseminating false information that can destabilize society. Everyone should remain vigilant, he said.

Kalbela's Editor Abed Khan, Executive Editor Santosh Sharma, Publisher Nazrul Islam, the editorial team, political leaders, business leaders, editors, and sports and cultural personalities were present at the event.