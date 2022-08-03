Mazeda Khatun gets promoted as GM of ICB
Mazeda Khatun has been promoted to the post of general manager and assigned to the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).
The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday, reads a press release.
Prior to his promotion to the post of GM, she served as a deputy general manager of Planning & Research Division of ICB & additional chief executive officer of ICB Asset Management Company Ltd.
She started his career in 1995 as a senior officer in ICB. She obtained BSc (Hons) and MSc (Master's) from Rajshahi University. She is a certified expert in risk management.