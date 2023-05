Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the labour wing of BNP, has organised a rally in Dhaka to mark this year's May Day. Photo: TBS

Although the world observes the historic May Day every year on 1st May, working people around the world still struggle for their rights. Being committed to international labour standards, Bangladesh has a lot to do for the working class.

Similar to other countries around the world, people in Bangladesh celebrated May Day through various programmes and events held throughout the country.

Hundreds of BNP leaders and activists, in small processions chanting slogans, have been gathering in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital since this morning to take part in the May Day rally. Photo: TBS

Local unit of Jatiya Sramik Federation and Imarat Nirman Shramik Association of Bangladesh (INSAB) brought out processions in Rajshahi city marking May Day. Various political parties, trade unions, labour and socio-cultural organisations organised various programmes including hoisting of national flag atop the offices of trade unions and labour organisations, discussion meetings, rallies and cultural functions marking the day. Photo: BSS

Mymensingh district administration brought out a rally to mark the day. The rally led by Deputy Commissioner Mustafizer Rahman and Police Super Masum Ahamed Bhuiyan started from the Town Hall Ground at 9.30 am and ended at Deputy Commissioner Office premises. Photo: BSS

Rangpur Regional Labour Office, district administration and different organisations of workers, labourers, professionals, sociocultural, political and human rights organisations and NGOs observed the day through colorful programmes. Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan formally inaugurated the celebrations by releasing balloons with a festoon and leading the rally as the chief guest. Photo: BSS

The Ministry of Labour and Employment brought out a rally to mark the May Day. Photo: BSS

Police charged batons and lobbed tear shells on a rally brought out by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal marking May Day in front of the BNP office at KD Road in Khulna city. Photo: TBS