Mawa ferry to remain suspended until current normalizes: Khalid

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said ferry service on Mawa-Banglabazar route would remain suspended until the water flow becomes normal as the movement of ferries becomes risky in the channel due to heavy current in the Padma river.

"Water flow in Mawa channel may reduce in the next 10 days if heavy rainfall doesn't occur during the period. Then, ferry movement can be resumed," he told journalists at the Secretariat here.

Khalid said, in the present situation, there is no problem to go to Banglabazar from Mawa by ferry but returning is very difficult.

"We don't want to take the risk in the heavy current," he said.

The state minister said, in the last year, when the ferries ran, all of the spans of the Padma Bridge were not installed.

Now, the ferries would have to ply through a specific 'pocket' (ways) in the river as all spans of the bridge have been installed and it has become difficult to control the ferry in the heavy current, he said, adding that for this reason, the ferry movement would remain suspended until the water flow becomes normal.

Mentioning about the people's sufferings due to suspension of ferry service in Mawa channel, Khalid said now many people have to use the alternative route of Paturia- Daulatdia.

Number of ferries in Paturia-Daulatdia, Alubazar-Harina, Aricha-Kazirhat routes have been increased, he said.

Earlier, Deputy High Commissioner of India in Dhaka Dr Binoy George paid a courtesy call on the state minister at his Secretariat office.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral issues, including the use of different land ports of Bangladesh and use of Chattogram and Mongla sea ports and increasing of facilities of those.

Khalid said Bangladesh will take part in International Maritime Organization (IMO) election under 'C' category.

He said India assured of staying with Bangladesh and providing support in the election.