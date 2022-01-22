Matuail accident: Driver, helper of Saint Martin Paribahan bus arrested 

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the driver and helper of a Saint Martin Paribahan bus that killed three members of a family on Friday at Matuail.

The duo was arrested on Saturday (22 January), said RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin.

Three members of a family, including a woman, were killed in a collision between a bus of Saint Martin Paribahan and a CNG-powered autorickshaw in front of Matuai Medical College in Jatrabari at around 7am Friday.

The deceased were Sharmin, 38, Riazul Islam, 45, and Abdur Rahman, 65.

Jatrabari Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Biswajit Sarkar said that the victims came to Dhaka from Barisal on Friday morning on a launch.

"They were heading towards Matuail on a CNG autorickshaw from Sadarghat. On the way, the CNG autorickshaw carrying them collided with a bus," he said.

He added that after rescuing them in critical condition, they were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.