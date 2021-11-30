Masud Biswas appointed BFIU chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 10:12 pm

Related News

Masud Biswas appointed BFIU chief

The Financial Institution Division issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 10:12 pm
Masud Biswas appointed BFIU chief

The government has recently appointed Masud Biswas as the head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) for the next two years.

The Financial Institution Division issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the circular, Masud has been appointed on a contractual basis as the "chief officer" of BFIU.

His appointment comes along with a promotion from the post of executive director of the Bangladesh Bank to a deputy governor.

Masud had been serving the central bank as the executive director of its Chattogram and Bogra offices.

During his tenure, he also headed various departments at the bank's head office, including the Department of Offsite Supervision, Financial Integrity and Customer Services. He was also the project director of the Financial Sector Support Project (FSSP) funded by the World Bank.

Son of Md Abdul Jabbar and Monowara Begum, Masud was born on 18 January 1963 in Nawlamari village in Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga.

He holds a Master's degree in Management and an MBA (Finance and Banking) degree. He also completed a DAIBB banking diploma from the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh.

Masud joined the Bangladesh Bank in 1988 as an assistant director (general). During his tenure at the bank, he visited several countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, India, China, Philippines, Thailand, Switzerland, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, and Indonesia to take part in seminars, training, and for other work-related reasons.

He is the father of a daughter and a son. His daughter is studying in the last semester of MBA at Brac University and his son is a student at St Joseph's College. His wife is a housewife.

Masud's predecessor as BFIU chief Abu Hena Md Razi Hossain's term ended on 10 September. The government later issued a notification asking experienced candidates to apply for the post by 20 September.

Top News

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

12h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

13h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

12h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says