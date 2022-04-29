Master plan a must to ensure playgrounds for children: IPD 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

Master plan a must to ensure playgrounds for children: IPD 

The planners’ platform placed 10 recommendations to ensure playgrounds for all in urban and rural areas across the country

TBS Report
29 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 10:20 pm
Picture: MumitM/TBS
Picture: MumitM/TBS

Institute for Planning and Development (IPD), an association of planners, has urged the government to take the necessary initiative to ensure open space or playgrounds for all, including children and adolescents, across the country. 

Leaders of the urban planners' platform also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her instruction of retaining Tetultala field in the capital's Dhanmondi area as open space or a playground for children of the locality.

The IPD stressed taking initiative to create local playgrounds on unused government lands and khas lands, said a press release.

The urban planners put forward 10 recommendations for recreational grounds for all in city and rural areas around the country.

The key recommendations of the Institute for Planning and Development are:

- Form a committee consisting of local people's representatives for management of the playgrounds, clearly identifying existing playgrounds in urban areas.

- Existing playgrounds occupied by clubs or anyone else should be immediately vacated and made available and open to locals. In no way can a playground be assigned to a club or any other special group.

- Initiative should be taken to create playgrounds on a master plan and detailed area plan in order to ensure the right to play for children within walking distance of each ward and locality.

- In urban areas, necessary steps should be taken to create necessary playgrounds with land rearrangement and transfer of land rights. 

Under the "Amar Gram Amar Shohor" project and the ongoing "upazila town master plan", the government should take necessary steps to ensure an adequate number of playgrounds for children in upazila towns and rural areas. 

Recently, the government has withdrawn the decision to build Kalabagan Police Station on the Tetultala playground in the face of resistance from environmentalists and locals.

Top News

playground / Institute for Planning and Development (IPD)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s Tesla master plan won’t fit Twitter

Elon Musk’s Tesla master plan won’t fit Twitter

9h | Panorama
Farhadul Islam is one of the 15 core snake rescuers of the voluntary organisation Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How a snake-bite turned a boy into a snake rescuer

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘The aim of data localisation should be protecting data not controlling users’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Approaching 30? Apparel industry no longer needs you

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

2h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

2h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

3h | Videos
Another country recognises Bitcoin

Another country recognises Bitcoin

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year