Mass deception in the name of mass vaccination: BNP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 01:55 pm

BNP has alleged that mass deception has been started in the name of mass vaccination in the country without collecting enough vaccines.

BNP made the remark from the regular meeting of the party's National Standing Committee virtually held on Saturday afternoon chaired by the Acting Chairman of BNP Tarique Rahman.

The government has received 1 crore 60 lakh vaccines, but if 70% of the people are to be vaccinated, 26 crore vaccines will be needed, said a statement read by BNP in the meeting.

Besides, first they said they would give out 1 crore vaccines in the first week and now they are giving 30 lakh vaccines in three days. Every step was taken by the government has proved that the government has failed miserably in providing vaccines, said the statement.

It also condemned and protested against the involvement of party workers in the process of turning the mass immunisation programme into a full-fledged party programme.

It was alleged in the statement that the government did not implement the incentive offered by the BNP to keep the economy afloat during the pandemic period, but fooled the people and put the economy in disarray.

Besides, BNP expressed deep concern over the 50% rise in prices of daily commodities and called for immediate practical steps to reduce the prices.

At the meeting, emphasis was placed on the issue of vaccine production in the country which must be of international standard and acceptable to all.

The meeting further expressed concern over reports on economic growth published in several newspapers.

