Maritime ports asked to keep hoisting cautionary signal 3

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number 3 as the well-marked low over west-central Bay and adjoining northwest Bay intensified into a depression.

Under the influence of the depression, deep convection is taking place over north Bay, according to a met office weather forecast issued on Sunday.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department Deputy Director Syed Abul Hasanat told The Business Standard, "The low pressure over the west-central Bay and its adjoining northwest Bay has moved west-northwestward and intensified into a depression."

"Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and heavy to very heavy rains, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes, are likely to occur over southern parts of the country. The rainfall trend may continue for the next three days. This is normal for this season," he added.

Due to the influence of the full moon and air pressure differences, the low-lying areas in the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chittagong and Cox's Bazar and their outlying islands might be inundated by wind-driven high tides that are over two feet in height than regular tides.