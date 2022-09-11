Maritime ports asked to keep hoisting cautionary signal 3

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 10:35 pm

Related News

Maritime ports asked to keep hoisting cautionary signal 3

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 10:35 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number 3 as the well-marked low over west-central Bay and adjoining northwest Bay intensified into a depression.

Under the influence of the depression, deep convection is taking place over north Bay, according to a met office weather forecast issued on Sunday.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department Deputy Director Syed Abul Hasanat told The Business Standard, "The low pressure over the west-central Bay and its adjoining northwest Bay has moved west-northwestward and intensified into a depression."

"Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and heavy to very heavy rains, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes, are likely to occur over southern parts of the country. The rainfall trend may continue for the next three days. This is normal for this season," he added.

Due to the influence of the full moon and air pressure differences, the low-lying areas in the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chittagong and Cox's Bazar and their outlying islands might be inundated by wind-driven high tides that are over two feet in height than regular tides.

Top News

depression / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

13h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

13h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

12h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

1h | Videos
Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

2h | Videos
Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

2h | Videos
FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’