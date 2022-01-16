Many voters face difficulties with EVM

Many voters have faced difficulties in casting votes using electronic voting machines (EVM) in the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls.

At least four to five voters in each of the eight polling booths in Ramnagar Government Primary School under Ward-26 could not cast their votes as their fingerprints did not match that on the Election Commission's (EC) data base.

Those voters were asked by the EC officials to come again in the afternoon for casting their votes.

A visit to some polling centres in Chashara, Bandar and Siddhirganj area of the city found long queues of female voters who told The Business Standard that it took 10-30 minutes for each vote to be cast using EVM.

"At first, I cast my vote for the councillor post, but when I pressed the button for selecting the mayoral candidate there was no green signal from the EVM. The polling officer said my vote was accepted," said Ward-12 voter Shanti Chowdhury.

She added that those who cast their vote for the first time have found using EVM inconvenient.

The situation was the same at other centres in Fazlur Rahman High School where voters, mainly female and elderly ones, were taking longer time than usual to cast their votes as they found using the voting machine difficult.

However, some voters have expressed their satisfaction using EVM. They said it took less time than the traditional voting system using ballot papers. They also suggested that if voters are given proper instructions beforehand on how to use EVM, there will be no hassle and it will take less time.