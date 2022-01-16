Many voters face difficulties with EVM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

Many voters face difficulties with EVM

However, some voters have expressed their satisfaction using EVM

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Many voters have faced difficulties in casting votes using electronic voting machines (EVM) in the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls.

At least four to five voters in each of the eight polling booths in Ramnagar Government Primary School under Ward-26 could not cast their votes as their fingerprints did not match that on the Election Commission's (EC) data base. 

Those voters were asked by the EC officials to come again in the afternoon for casting their votes. 

A visit to some polling centres in Chashara, Bandar and Siddhirganj area of the city found long queues of female voters who told The Business Standard that it took 10-30 minutes for each vote to be cast using EVM.

"At first, I cast my vote for the councillor post, but when I pressed the button for selecting the mayoral candidate there was no green signal from the EVM. The polling officer said my vote was accepted," said Ward-12 voter Shanti Chowdhury.

She added that those who cast their vote for the first time have found using EVM inconvenient. 

The situation was the same at other centres in Fazlur Rahman High School where voters, mainly female and elderly ones, were taking longer time than usual to cast their votes as they found using the voting machine difficult.

However, some voters have expressed their satisfaction using EVM. They said it took less time than the traditional voting system using ballot papers. They also suggested that if voters are given proper instructions beforehand on how to use EVM, there will be no hassle and it will take less time.

Top News

Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls / Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

9h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

4h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

4h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike