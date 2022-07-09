Many celebrating Eid today across the country

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 01:23 pm

Many celebrating Eid today across the country

Picture: TBS
In keeping with Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated in different villages of many districts of the country today.

People of 20 villages in Satkhira have celebrated Eid-ul-Azha in keeping with Saudi Arabia. They performed Eid prayers at 8 am on Saturday (9 July) at the Baokhola Purbapara Jame Mosque in Satkhira Sadar Upazila. People from about 20 villages including Islamkati, Goalchattar, Bhadra, Ghona, Bhar-Khali, Mirgidanga and Paikgachha of Khulna took part in the Eid prayers. Women also participated in Eid prayers. 

Locals said they have been celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in keeping with Saudi Arabia for 12 years now. 

The followers of "Jahagiriya Tarika" are celebrating the Eid-ul-Azha in the Lamapara area of ​​Fatullah in Narayanganj today like every year.

Followers of late Maulana Ishaq of Hajraganj Upazila's Sadragram are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in many villages of Chandpur. They have been celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in this way since 1931 in keeping with Saudi Arabia.

Mirzakheel Durbar Sharif followers in Satkania Upazila are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in some villages of Anwara and Banshkhali upazilas of south Chattogram today. Following the Hanafi school for 200 years, they celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on the day after Hajj.

Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated in 10 villages of Betagi upazila of Barguna.

15 villages of Dharmapasha upazila of Sunamganj celebrated Eid today

Many in Feni also are celebrating Eid today. 

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia along with various countries in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and America celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday (9 July). 

Eid-ul-Azha

