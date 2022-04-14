In many cases, human rights situation in Bangladesh better than US: Hasan

Opposing the US human rights report on Bangladesh, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said that in many cases, the situation in Bangladesh is better than the US.

Hasan said he has read the report and does not agree with its findings.

"The data in this report has been collected from certain sources which is one-sided and provides a lot of misinformation," said the Awami League joint secretary responding to a question from reporters at a discussion on 'Mahe Ramadan and Mass Media' held today.

There are no such prisons in our country like the one in Guantanamo Bay in the United States where inmates are reportedly tortured, Hasan argued.

Referring to the way George Floyd was assassinated in the United States, he said there has never been such assassinations in our country.

There have been no incidents in our country like when four people were killed in an attack on the US Parliament, with miscreants sitting in the speaker's chair, Hasan Mahmud iterated.

"In the last ten years," the minister continued, "minorities in the United States accounted for 30%, but majority of those killed in police shootings were minorities."

For these reasons, in many cases, the human rights situation in Bangladesh is better than the United States, explained the minister.

Noting that the US report is being examined, Hasan said, "The judiciary in the country works very independently. That is why the verdict was passed against the government and the lawmakers of the ruling party were sent to jail."

He also noted that Bangladesh and the United States have a very close relationship.

The security forces mentioned in the human rights report are also receiving technical assistance from the United States, said Hasan, adding, "I think there is an opportunity to correct shortcomings in the future if we have any with this technical assistance and cooperation on other issues."

In response to another question. Hasan said the World Bank, in its recent report, had hinted at a higher growth in the country's economy this year.

"Those who criticise all the time, I hope they will stop after reading this report," the minister remarked.