Manpower recruiters seek PM’s intervention for an end to ‘harassment’

The manpower recruiting agencies, in a memorandum today, sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention to put an end to the harassment that they are facing due to the existing law.

They also demanded amendments to the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, 2012, claiming some of its sections allow police to "harass and humiliate them [the recruiters] intentionally".

Meanwhile, the manpower recruiters also demanded the inclusion of a provision so that if a worker leaves the country after getting clearance from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET), he will remain out of the purview of the anti-trafficking law.

The recruiters said they want exemplary punishment to the human traffickers, but at the same time, they expressed concerns over the discouragement that the recruiting agency owners are facing currently.

"The government's target of sending workers abroad is being hampered due to harassment under the human trafficking prevention law," they said in the memorandum.

"Sending workers abroad is not human trafficking after accepting smart cards issued by BMET. If workers have any grievances, they can seek redress under the migration law," M Tipu Sultan, proprietor of Rajdhani Trade International, told TBS.

"Even after sending workers legally, recruiting agency owners are arrested like human traffickers and thus they get their image tarnished," he added.

Around 1,500 recruiting agencies are members of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agency.

Last week, they organised a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the capital to fulfil their demand.

The protesters sent a memorandum to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal as well.

Speaking at the human chain, the recruiters said if they did not get any positive response from the authorities on stopping harassment, they will resort to tougher movements including halting manpower exports from 1 November this year.