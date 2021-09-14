Mannan suggests a technology based population census

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Tuesday suggested doing the population census using real time data and modern technology.

Instead of arranging for a conventional census with specific breaks, a population census should be operated using real time data and technology, the minister said, attending a workshop at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

BBS organised the workshop on the 'Overall Architecture of Digital Census 2021'.

After ensuring proper use of technology, people won't have to wait for 10 years for population related data, he said, adding that "All information will be available with a click."

Earlier, the government had planned to launch a population census in January which was deferred to October due to the Covid-19 situation.

"We will not do a census at the field level to collect information, which is very hazardous. I believe we will reach a time when all data will be available with a click," he said.

"BBS will hopefully be able to operate a quite error free census as many other issues including planning, education, and food security also depend on the population census", he added.