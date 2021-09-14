Mannan suggests a technology based population census

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 09:09 pm

Related News

Mannan suggests a technology based population census

BBS organised the workshop on the ‘Overall Architecture of Digital Census 2021’

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 09:09 pm
File photo of Planning Minister MA Mannan
File photo of Planning Minister MA Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Tuesday suggested doing the population census using real time data and modern technology.

Instead of arranging for a conventional census with specific breaks, a population census should be operated using real time data and technology, the minister said, attending a workshop at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

BBS organised the workshop on the 'Overall Architecture of Digital Census 2021'.

After ensuring proper use of technology, people won't have to wait for 10 years for population related data, he said, adding that "All information will be available with a click."

Earlier, the government had planned to launch a population census in January which was deferred to October due to the Covid-19 situation.

"We will not do a census at the field level to collect information, which is very hazardous. I believe we will reach a time when all data will be available with a click," he said.  

"BBS will hopefully be able to operate a quite error free census as many other issues including planning, education, and food security also depend on the population census", he added.

Top News

Planning minister MA Mannan / population census / Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) / Architecture of Digital Census

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers