Manipulating EVM ‘impossible’

Amid ruling Awami League's preference and objection by oppositions over using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all constituencies in the next general election, university teachers and technology experts have said EVMs are "impossible to manipulate" and a "reliable tool" for casting ballots.

After analysing the technical aspects of the voting machine on Wednesday, the teachers suggested that the Election Commission (EC) use EVM, saying, "The political parties will benefit most from it."

At the invitation of the EC, the teachers from different universities, including the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, took a detailed look at EVM at the EC building in Dhaka on Wednesday. They opened a machine, and talked about the technological aspects of its circuits.

"I am personally convinced. It is a very efficient machine," Prof Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, former electrical and electronic engineering teacher of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology and also a prominent science fiction author, told journalists emerging from the discussion.

"Ballots can be cast accurately through EVMs," he said, adding, "It is almost impossible for a person to vote for another. Besides, it is easy to operate."

About using EVM in all constituencies in the next national polls, the BNP has been alleging that it is "a new tactic to steal votes". Civil society members and eminent citizens during talks with the EC also opined that the commission should refrain from using EVMs in polls unless there is a national consensus.

The EC, however, is yet to come up with the final decision.

Referring to the debate, Prof Zafar Iqbal said political parties would benefit from EVM use.

The tech expert added that there is no scope for manipulation as it is not possible for anyone to reach the level required for that manipulation.

"Now it is up to you whether you believe it or not," he said.

Brac University Prof Mohammad Kaykobad said no machine can be trusted completely. But EVMs do not have any scope for manipulation. "Everything is customised in such a way that it is not possible to manipulate it if someone wishes.

"I hope citizens will be allowed to check the EVMs during the voting whether everything is going perfectly."

Prof Kaykobad also said they found no issues about fingerprint matching with the database.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal told journalists that they are yet to finalise EVM's use in the next national election.

"The point is – we did not reject the concerns of the opposition parties. We have had meetings. I do not want to say anything in reaction to the statements about EVM," the CEC said.

He said the EC will hold a few more meetings on the voting machine, and political parties would be invited seeking their opinions.

