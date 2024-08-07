Manila watching Bangladesh situation: Statement

The Philippine government is closely monitoring the developing situation in Bangladesh, said its the Department of Foreign Affairs in a statement from Manila.

The Philippines called for the "peaceful and orderly" transition of power in Bangladesh, following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August 2024, according to a message here on Wednesday.

Since 2 August 2024, the Philippine government, as recommended by the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka, has raised Alert Level 1 in Bangladesh.

Alert Level 1 reminds all Filipinos in the country to remain indoors and to regularly monitor the situation during this period of transition.

The Philippine Embassy in Dhaka and the entire government stand ready to assist Filipinos affected by the on-going political developments in the country, the statement reads.

The Philippines conveyed its solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and committed to efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in Bangladesh.

