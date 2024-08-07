Manila watching Bangladesh situation: Statement

Bangladesh

UNB
07 August, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 01:36 pm

Related News

Manila watching Bangladesh situation: Statement

The Philippine Embassy in Dhaka and the entire government stand ready to assist Filipinos affected by the on-going political developments in the country, the statement reads.

UNB
07 August, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 01:36 pm
Manila watching Bangladesh situation: Statement

The Philippine government is closely monitoring the developing situation in Bangladesh, said its the Department of Foreign Affairs in a statement from Manila.

The Philippines called for the "peaceful and orderly" transition of power in Bangladesh, following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August 2024, according to a message here on Wednesday.

Since 2 August 2024, the Philippine government, as recommended by the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka, has raised Alert Level 1 in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Alert Level 1 reminds all Filipinos in the country to remain indoors and to regularly monitor the situation during this period of transition.

The Philippine Embassy in Dhaka and the entire government stand ready to assist Filipinos affected by the on-going political developments in the country, the statement reads.

The Philippines conveyed its solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and committed to efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in Bangladesh.
 

Top News

Manila / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

5h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

29m | Videos
No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

1h | Videos
Mainul Islam made new IGP

Mainul Islam made new IGP

3h | Videos
Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

3h | Videos