Man sentenced to 7 days jail time for digging road without approval

A mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) sentenced Md Shahidul Islam to seven days of imprisonment for digging a road for drawing water connection to his house without any approval.

Meanwhile, in a separate drive, a contractor named Imam Hossain was sentenced to three days imprisonment as Aedes mosquito larvae were found at his construction site.

Yesterday (11 July) the mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Qazi Saleh Mustanzir handed down the sentence to Shahidul Islam. He was found guilty of digging the road at the intersection of Dhaka-Demra Road and Haji Abdul Samad Road for drawing a water connection to his residence, violating the South City regulations.

Regarding the operation, Executive Magistrate Qazi Saleh Mustanzir said, "Md Shahidul Islam dug the city corporation's road without approval to connect water to his house. Under Section 188 of the Penal Code 1860, he has been sentenced to seven days of imprisonment."

In another mobile court operation, Executive Magistrate Tayeb-ur-Rahman Ashik sentenced Imam Hossain, a contractor for Golden Hills and Technology Limited, to three days of imprisonment after discovering a significant presence of Aedes mosquito larvae at a construction site in Hazaribagh.

Commenting on the mosquito control campaign, Executive Magistrate Tayeb-ur-Rahman Ashik said, "Today, a large number of Aedes mosquito larvae were found at the construction site of Golden Hills and Technology Limited in Hazaribagh. When the contractor, Imam Hossain, admitted his fault, he was fined Tk2 lakh. However, the company's managing director later arrived at the scene, behaved arrogantly, and refused to pay the fine. Consequently, the court sentenced Imam Hossain to three days of imprisonment."

Additionally, five more mobile courts conducted anti-dengue operations to eliminate Aedes mosquito breeding sites.

In total, 409 houses and establishments were inspected. Mosquito larvae were found in six houses and construction sites, resulting in six cases and fines amounting to Tk83,000.