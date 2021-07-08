Man dies after cops detain son with oxygen cylinder in Satkhira 

An ailing elderly man died after police detained his son, who was carrying an oxygen cylinder for him, in Satkhira district town on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rajab Ali Morol, 65, who was suffering from cold, fever and breathing complications.

Deceased's son Oliul Islam said he bought the oxygen cylinder from a trader in Polashpol area as his father needed it on emergency basis.

On his way home, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Subhas Chandra of Itagachha police out-post, caught him as he was out on the road amid the strict lockdown.

The cop also demanded Tk1,000 from Oliul and held him at the outpost for two hours as he failed to provide the money. Later, the settlement was made with Tk200 and the interference of a local man.

But his father had already passed away due to an oxygen shortage when finally he managed to return home with the cylinder.

Meanwhile, talking about the matter ASI Shubas claimed, "I didn't halt him (Oliul) for too long, this happened accidentally."

"I wanted to check documents of his motorcycle and told him to show the papers later after knowing about the oxygen necessity," he said.

Besides, Officer-in-Charge of Satkhira Police Station Delowar Hossain said the higher authority has been informed about the matter, investigation is underway in this regard.

